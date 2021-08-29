Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,375 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Cigna worth $41,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.68. 1,533,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.48. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

