Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 156,943 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $51,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. 14,994,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,745,946. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.03.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

