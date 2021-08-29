Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $29.74 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

NEE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

