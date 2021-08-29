Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $32.12 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Tower were worth $32,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.50. The stock had a trading volume of 882,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $291.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

