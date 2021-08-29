Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $33.31 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,169 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $139.41. 2,459,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.