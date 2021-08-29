Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $34.84 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Republic Services worth $34,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.56. 1,126,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $123.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

