Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $36.48 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Anthem were worth $36,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 108.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,979. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

