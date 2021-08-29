Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $36.76 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 127,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $138.38. 3,351,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,226. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

