Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $36.76 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 127,411 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,351,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,226. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

