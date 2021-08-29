Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $37.64 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $37,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $256,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 48.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.07.

PDD traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. 6,822,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.