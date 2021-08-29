Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $40.44 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.41.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,104. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

