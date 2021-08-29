Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $40.44 Million Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.41.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.81. 3,096,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.73. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total value of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

