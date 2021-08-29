Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $40.74 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $40,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,325,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

NYSE:EL traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.82. The stock had a trading volume of 869,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,056. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.23 and a twelve month high of $341.79. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

