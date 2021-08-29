Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $41.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818,401 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,014 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,587,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,538,720. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

