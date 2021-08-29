Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $42.67 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Public Storage worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 33.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1,639.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

PSA traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.69. The company had a trading volume of 473,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $208.19 and a 12-month high of $326.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 in the last ninety days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

