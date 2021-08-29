Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $43.61 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.81. 3,801,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,525. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

