Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $52.01 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,930 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.42% of Allegion worth $52,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 363.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $1,587,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.49. 355,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,610. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

