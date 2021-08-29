Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $36,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.