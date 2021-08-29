Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $31,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 63,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,518. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

