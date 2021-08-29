Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 90.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of KLA worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Torray LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.93. The stock had a trading volume of 692,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

