Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,947 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.41. 691,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,191. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

