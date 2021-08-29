Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $31,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 364,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 87,292 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,851,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.63.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.57. 590,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,518. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.83.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.