Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,657,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.27% of GoodRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.94.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,101,523 shares in the company, valued at $116,958,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,496,888 shares of company stock valued at $53,052,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.52. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

