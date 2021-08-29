Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 109,679 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,030 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $35,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $927,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. 5,087,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

