Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 9,994.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.90% of Installed Building Products worth $32,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 14,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $15,223,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,628 shares of company stock valued at $31,856,320 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.30. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

