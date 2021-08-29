Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $39,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $246,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 694.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MO. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

