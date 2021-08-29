Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 88,792 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NIKE were worth $49,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.5% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 7,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,818 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.32. The company has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.