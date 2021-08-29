Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,779,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,390. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.