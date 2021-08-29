Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after buying an additional 424,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,779,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,390. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.