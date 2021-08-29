Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 124,592 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $34,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 985,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

