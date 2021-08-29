Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 179,691 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $37,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

PDD traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.63. 6,822,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

