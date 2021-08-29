Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 25,365 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $34,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in FedEx by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $267.90. 1,552,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $217.40 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

