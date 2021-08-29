Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,313 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,729,000 after buying an additional 508,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

NYSE DELL traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $96.95. 5,389,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,277. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

