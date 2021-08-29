Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,313 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,206,000 after buying an additional 569,698 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,729,000 after buying an additional 508,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

NYSE DELL traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $96.95. 5,389,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,277. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

