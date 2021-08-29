Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 47,367 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of The Progressive worth $36,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.49. 2,913,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,679. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

