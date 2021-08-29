Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 538,777 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,830 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 538,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of eBay worth $39,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in eBay by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,093,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.04. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

