Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 55,576 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,576 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Tower were worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 880.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.50. The stock had a trading volume of 882,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

