Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 74,142 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,142 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $30,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,472,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.96. The stock had a trading volume of 254,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $450.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

