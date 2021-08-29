Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206,438 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JD.com were worth $48,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $8,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.43. 12,969,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181,369. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

