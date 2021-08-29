Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $31,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.78. 438,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $292.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.