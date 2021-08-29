Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FedEx were worth $34,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,954. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.12. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $217.40 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.