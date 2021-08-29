Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 25.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total transaction of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,879 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

