Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 71.3% in August

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLSNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

