Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Short Interest Update

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 559,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE GIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 572,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,352. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $177,469.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 1,996,782 shares of company stock worth $11,126,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,876 shares during the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

