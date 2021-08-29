Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 106.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 72,089 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tenneco worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 850,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.57.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

