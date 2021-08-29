Ternoa Hits Market Cap of $17.55 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ternoa has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and $178,058.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,251,250 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternoa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

