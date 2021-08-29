TerraUSD (UST) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $75.92 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,353,188,952 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

