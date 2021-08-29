Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 64,767 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Tesla worth $851,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 30.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 455,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $309,287,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tesla by 52.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 370,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after buying an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 35.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $711.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,833,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $677.43. The stock has a market cap of $704.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

