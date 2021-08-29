Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 251.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,089,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,996,000 after buying an additional 779,815 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.52. 2,859,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

