Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after acquiring an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.52. 2,859,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,396. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

